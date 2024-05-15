POLICE have launched a murder investigation and appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage after a 36-year-old man was found dead in the street early on Tuesday evening.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 14, after a man was found unresponsive with serious injuries.
“Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 36-year-old man had died.
“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. We’ve now launched a murder investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: "We would like to reassure the communities of Newport that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
"Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries; if you have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them.
“As our investigation continues, we ask you not to speculate or share information online which may cause harm or upset to the victim’s family or jeopardise our investigation.
"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends. We urge you, if you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385."
“Anyone who has dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45pm and 7pm is also asked to contact us.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.”