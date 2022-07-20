Mum sues health board after bladder injury at childbirth
A mum has revealed the impact a bladder injury suffered during childbirth has had on her life.
Laura Price from Caldicot suffered the injury during the birth of her first child Billy at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Hours after giving birth, the 34-year-old started complaining of bladder problems. However, she was sent home two days after giving birth without being reviewed by a doctor.
A further two days after her discharge Laura was re-admitted to hospital and had a catheter fitted for two days.
Over the coming weeks Laura continued to experience problems and had to self-catheterise up to 11 times a day.
Three months after giving birth Laura underwent a procedure and was diagnosed with an over distension injury to her bladder. Her symptoms persisted and she had to self-catheterise for nearly a year.
Laura, a schoolteacher, has instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist support and therapies she requires to overcome her physical and psychological injuries.
The legal experts are investigating her care under Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which runs Royal Gwent Hospital, and whether more could have been done to prevent her injury.
As a result of her injury Laura is at lifelong risk of developing recurring bladder issues and water infections, Irwin Mitchell say in papers submitted to the High Court.
Laura, who is supporting Birth Trauma Awareness Week, has spoken of her hope that legal proceedings in the High Court will provide her with answers. She also wants to raise awareness of the impact birth trauma can have on parents.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has denied liability for Laura’s injury.
In court documents Irwin Mitchell argues several breaches of duty by the Health Board.
These include that in accordance with National Institute for Health and Care Excellence a delay in Laura’s second stage labour should have been suspected by 6.30am and diagnosed at 7am.
If the delay in labour had been diagnosed by 7am Laura would have been reviewed and Billy delivered by 8am.
Lawyers say the prolonged second stage labour caused Laura’s bladder injury during birth.
Laura’s legal team also argue that if a bladder scan had been performed by midnight on 13 November, 2018, it would have shown Laura to be retaining urine.
A catheter would have been fitted; Laura would have undergone monitoring and would not have suffered ongoing symptoms.
They add Laura should not have been discharged from hospital on 15 November without being reviewed by a doctor.
Laura said: “When you go into hospital to have a child you never expect this sort of thing to happen.
“It was only a few hours after giving birth that I started feeling something wasn’t right. I felt like I needed to pass water but wasn’t able to. I was surprised when I was sent home without being reviewed by a doctor as I still didn’t feel right.
“My symptoms continued not only for a few weeks but months.
‘‘The longer they went on the more they affected me, not just physically but emotionally.
‘’I suffered pain and discomfort as well as embarrassment as to what I was going through.
‘‘Before I was relatively fit and healthy and in my 30s and suddenly I was having to self-catheterise up to 11 times a day.
“Even now I still don’t feel right.
‘’Although I don’t have to self-catheterise at present it feels like the prospect of having to do so remains hanging over me.
“Nothing can make up for what I’ve been through but I feel I deserve answers to the concerns I have.
“Initially I felt embarrassed but the more I researched about birth trauma the more I realised other women are affected.
‘‘While it’s still a subject some women may not feel comfortable talking about I hope that by speaking out I can help raise awareness of the help and support that’s available.
‘‘Women shouldn’t have to go through something like this alone.”
Birth Trauma Awareness Weeks ran until Sunday, July 24.
The charities MASIC and Make Birth Better support women affected by birth trauma.
For more information visit www.masic.org.uk or www.makebirthbetter.org
A court hearing to set down case management is due to be listed in Cardiff High Court.
