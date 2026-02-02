A proposed 6.99 per cent increase in the police precept put forward by Labour Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd has been vetoed following a decisive vote by the Gwent PCC Panel.
The Panel, made up of locally elected County Councillors from Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport, alongside two independent public members, rejected the proposal by eight votes to two after a three-hour scrutiny meeting. The increase would have raised £93 million from residents as part of a policing budget of just under £200 million for 2026/27.
One Panel Member said the proposal would have placed an unacceptable financial burden on households already under pressure.
Cllr Tony Kear said: “This proposal would have meant a compounded increase of around 15.5% since the PCC was elected just two years ago. At a time when residents are struggling with the cost of living, that level of increase simply could not be justified.”
Concerns were raised that the PCC had failed to demonstrate that all alternatives had been properly explored before turning to taxpayers. In particular, the Panel noted that an unexpected £3 million cash income identified in September 2025 was not adequately factored into the precept proposal.
“A 1% change in the precept equates to roughly £1 million. ‘the existence of a £3 million cash surplus in 25/26 clearly shows there was scope to bring this increase down, but residents were still being asked to pay more,” he added.
Panel Members were also critical of the lack of transparency and engagement. Members received 115 pages of complex financial information just eight clear days before the meeting, limiting their ability to carry out meaningful scrutiny of a £200 million budget.
Further frustration was expressed over the failure to provide up-to-date financial information. Panel Members were told the budget position had shifted from a £2 million deficit at Quarter 2 to a £5 million surplus, yet no Quarter 3 financial update was made available despite repeated assurances.
The absence of the revised Estates Strategy was also highlighted as a major concern. The Panel had previously been told this strategy would have significant revenue and capital implications and would form part of the 2026/27 proposals, yet it was not shared with Members.
Panel Members also questioned the lack of clarity around cost-saving measures, dwindling recurrent savings of around £700,000, and unbudgeted pressures of approximately £14 million, alongside continued reliance on reserves.
The Panel concluded that the PCC had not met the spirit of her statutory duty to consult and engage openly with Members.
As a result, the Panel exercised its veto and instructed the PCC to return with a revised, lower precept proposal, which must be agreed by 1 March.
Cllr Kear said: “Residents deserve responsible financial leadership, transparency, and justification before being asked to pay more. That standard was not met, and the Panel was right to say no.”
The Panel will submit its formal response in writing by 8 February and has called for improved engagement, earlier financial information, and proper use of established scrutiny sub-groups.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.