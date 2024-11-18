LOCAL MS Peter Fox, has been vocal in calling for a solution to improve safety at the Raglan junction of the A40, and has been working in conjunction with Raglan Community Council and local representatives.
It follows the publication of a road safety study commissioned by the Welsh Government that has drawn up six options to improve the A40 junctions near Raglan citing six accidents between June 2017 and March 2023.
During Plenary in October, Peter requested a statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates MS, to outline the up-to-date position on the safety improvements at the junction, and to request that the long-awaited road safety study to be published.
In his response to Peter, the Cabinet Secretary provided a copy of the road safety study and confirmed their officials are currently seeking a meeting with Monmouthshire County Council and Raglan Community Council to discuss the options in the Safety Study report.
Peter has now responded to the Cabinet Secretary to thank them for the report and to request that he is included in any discussions, to ensure the views of his constituents can be fully considered.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, has said: “I am very pleased to see the outcome of the long awaiting road safety review into the A40 near Raglan, it is clear that a lot of work has gone into this report, and I have spent time reviewing its findings.”
“There are 6 suggested solutions that look to tackle the problem from different angles. It is clear any solution will need the support of the local community, Welsh Government, SWTRA and elected representatives, and we must all now come together to discuss the best way forward.”
“I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to include me in discussions to ensure I can represent the view of all of my constituents who have contacted me on this crucial issue.”
“I welcome this report, and it is certainly a step in the right direction. I look forward to continuing working to ensure the right result is delivered for Monmouthshire.”