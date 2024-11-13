A PLAID Cymru MS has called for urgent support from the Welsh Government for those affected by the major fire in Abergavenny over the weekend
Peredur Owen Griffiths, MS for South Wales East, raised the issue in the Senedd today (November, 13) with Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning.
He questioned Ms Evans on the support the Welsh Government is offering businesses and individuals whose livelihoods have been affected.
In response, Ms Evans expressed sympathy for those impacted by the fire and assured the Senedd that the Welsh Government was working with local policing and community safety partners.
She added, “In response to the damage and disruption caused to businesses by the fire, Business Wales can provide post-fire recovery business support.”
Mr Griffiths, went on to highlight the severe toll the fire had taken, particularly on the Magic Cottage, a charity shop in Abergavenny that serves children and young people with additional needs and life limiting illnesses.
“The fire which broke out in Abergavenny over the weekend has devastated an historic part of the town centre,” Mr Griffiths remarked. “I'd like to pay tribute to the emergency service response that ensured the safety of local residents and battled bravely to contain the blaze as much as possible. Once an investigation into the cause has been completed, attentions will be turned to rebuilding the livelihoods of those affected.
“I'm also concerned at the impact the fire has had on the charity the Magic Cottage, which supports children and young people under the age of 25 with additional needs, chronic and life-limiting illnesses. They work across four counties—Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Powys.
“They've told the media that they lost absolutely everything in the fire, but, as a testament to the generosity of the public, the Magic Cottage has been inundated with more stock since the fire. They're now looking for new premises to store this stock.
“As an idea of scale, the shop in Abergavenny was about 10,000 square feet of retail space, which is probably the biggest charity shop in Wales.
“So, Cabinet Secretary, what expertise, guidance and financial support can this Government provide to all those affected by the fire in Abergavenny, and what help can you provide to ensure that the disruption is kept to a minimum and that lives, businesses and the town centre and the work of this very important charity can get back on track as soon as possible?”
In her response, Ms Evans commended the quick action of the emergency services, and assured the MS that support was available to those businesses and charities in need.
“In relation to the support that can be provided, the Development Bank of Wales is available to support businesses that have been impacted and who may be able to benefit from the Wales micro-loan fund that offers fast-tracked loans from between £1,000 and £50,000,” Ms Evans explained.
“So, I would encourage any business in the first instance to make contact with the Business Wales helpline. They'll be able to provide some practical information and advice, or they could signpost on to relevant agencies and organisations who might be able to provide support.”
Ms Evans further added: “They could also provide some signposting to a specific Business Wales adviser, who can help with some more detailed recovery plans as well, and those might include cash flow, liquidity and effects from disrupted trading.
“They might also be able to help them find alternative business space as well. That might be offices or warehouses, for example, to help the businesses continue trading and recover from the fire damage too. So, as I say, in the first instance, the calls should be to Business Wales who can talk about the recovery support that's available.”
As the discussion continued, fellow Senedd Members, Natasha Asghar and Laura Anne Jones commended the community spirit shown by the town in the wake of the fire.