Natasha Asghar MS has called for an investigation after The Grange Hospital released the wrong body to a grieving family
Ms Asghar said: “It is utterly shocking that the wrong body has been released to a family not once but twice, and my thoughts are with all those affected.
“I have written to the health board’s CEO demanding answers and have lodged an emergency question in the Welsh Parliament.
“No family should go through this, and the health board has some serious questions to answer.
“How can we expect people to have faith and confidence in our health board when distressing incidents like these occur.
“An inquiry must be launched to get to bottom of this and ensure it never happens again.”