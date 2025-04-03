MONMOUTH MS Peter Fox has expressed his serious concerns over the Welsh Government’s Bus Services (Wales) Bill saying that while buses are a vital public service, especially for the most vulnerable and those without access to a car, the Bill raises serious concerns about centralisation, lack of competition, financial sustainability, and the risk of turning the bus network into yet another taxpayer-funded money pit.
Commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Peter Fox MS, said:“With no clear long-term funding plan, this Bill risks making bus services less responsive to passenger needs while burdening taxpayers with further costs, becoming yet another taxpayer-funded money pit.
“The Welsh Government must ensure that support is focused on the most hard-to-reach areas. Wales is not like London, Liverpool or Greater Manchester, we are far more diverse with passengers spread across rural areas, towns and cities.
“Labour’s previous transport projects have either been scrapped or have been an unnecessary drag on public finances, we only need to look at the M4 relief road and Cardiff Airport to see how Labour manage large scale infrastructure projects.”