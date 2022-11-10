MS Peter Fox calls for ‘round the clock’ action to address failings at The Grange emergency department

A number of improvements were needed to ensure that dignified and timely care could be provided to the patients. This includes work into the physical environment of the waiting room to ensure it is fit for purpose. The area is very small and cramped, and during the inspection, some of the patients had been waiting on uncomfortable chairs, and in the back of ambulances, for over 15 hours. Until the flow of patients into and through the department can be improved, the health board will struggle to address a number of our concerns.