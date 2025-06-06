A STERLING volunteer who has devoted nearly six decades to running a brownies pack has been praised in a Senedd speech.
South Wast Wales MS Laura Anne Jones used a speech in the Welsh parliament to pay an emotional tribute to volunteers in the region during Volunteers’ Week (June 2-8).
The MS, who grew up in Usk and lives in Monmouth, drew attention to Jean Williams, who has been Brown Owl (Leader) of 1st Usk Brownie pack for 59 years, a record the MS said “epitomises dedication”.
Jean, who ran Sweets fishing tackle shop in Usk for years, was given the rare honour of receiving the Honorary Burgess’ of Usk, the town’s highest honour, in 2017.
Ms Jones told her Senedd colleagues that volunteering is often “what makes our communities work and it’s what makes the world go round.”.
“Jean has seen generation upon generation of girls go through my local town, me being one of them—so, people before and after me,” she added.
“It’s quite hard to comprehend the amount of girls who have been through that Brownie pack while she’s been leading it.
“She’s given so much of her time, shaping young minds and teaching them good skills, as well as ensuring that they have lots of fun.
“It’s an incredible achievement and I’m sure that the Cabinet Secretary would recognise that too.
“The time, effort and goodwill put in by our volunteers keep our communities working and the world keep going around, is phenomenal. The contribution that they make to society, invaluable.”
Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign in the first week of June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.
Launched in 1984, it provides organisations and communities with a platform to thank current and past volunteers for their efforts, and fosters connections between national organisations and grassroots groups, celebrating the spirit of volunteering that enriches communities.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.