In her letter to the Secretary of State, Natasha Asghar MS said: “A pay-per-mile system is something I have been incredibly concerned about for some time, having raised the prospect and potential impacts of such in the Welsh Parliament; the negative impact it is likely to have on so many, particularly on working families juggling the school run alongside work and businesses who rely on cars and vans to stay afloat, whilst also disproportionately hurting residents in rural areas.