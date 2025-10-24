Questions have been raised over Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s decision to spend £3.3m on a solar panel canopy at the under-pressure Grange Hospital.
Natasha Asghar MS, who represents South Wales East in the Senedd, has questioned whether the project is good value for money, warning that the scheme could offer poor financial return and worsen parking pressures at the Cwmbran hospital.
Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show the solar canopy will cost £3,306,000 (including VAT) and generate around 645,000 kWh of electricity per year.
The Health Board claims the scheme will pay for itself in 19.7 years, but a quick calculation based on realistic commercial electricity prices suggests the true payback is around 24 years, using electricity prices which have been seen online for large commercial users of 21.7 pence per kWh — almost the expected lifespan of the panels.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “The Aneurin Bevan Health Board should be concentrating on sorting out A&E waiting times — not investing millions of pounds into renewable energy schemes which may not provide a realistic financial return.
“The Health Board claims a 19.7-year payback, but using a more realistic figure for electricity prices it’s closer to 24 years — which means the scheme will barely break even, if it ever does.
“I’ve done some quick research on electricity prices and seen that large commercial users are paying around 21.7 pence per kWh. On that basis, the project won’t pay for itself for almost 24 years, by which time the solar panels will be nearing the end of their life.
“That feels like a really bad use of public money which could have been better spent on much-needed improvements to facilities at The Grange.
“Spending over three million pounds on a scheme that will take decades to repay and cause temporary, but serious, parking disruption raises real questions about spending priorities and whether this project truly delivers value for money.”
Natasha Asghar has written to the Senedd’s Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee urging them to review whether this project offers value for money for Welsh taxpayers and whether funds could be better directed to frontline NHS services, and has also written to the Chief Executive of the health board, raising this matter.
The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran continues to face serious challenges, including overcrowded waiting areas, delayed pain relief, and slow patient discharge. A recent inspection by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales highlighted systemic issues but also noted improvements. These include an electronic triage system, better staff retention, and enhanced training initiatives. Six new consultants are being recruited, and a larger patient transfer lounge is planned to ease bed-blocking.
The Welsh Government has invested heavily to upgrade the emergency department, and staff have been praised for their dedication, but inspectors stress that consistent, safe care remains a work in progress.
