LAURA Anne Jones MS, Member of the Senedd for South East Wales, has called for greater support for disabled people in Wales following a meeting with prominent Monmouthshire based disability rights campaigner Daniel Biddle.
Daniel, the most severely injured survivor of the 2005 London Underground bombings, has become a leading advocate for disability issues, pushing for practical reforms and fairer funding for smaller organisations.
During the meeting, Daniel shared his extraordinary journey of recovery. After losing both legs and surviving a near death experience on the operating table, he spent a year in intensive rehabilitation. Since then, he has dedicated himself to driving meaningful change for disabled people across the UK.
Daniel raised concerns about the disproportionate funding allocated to larger organisations, which leaves smaller groups, like his own, struggling to make an impact. He also highlighted the importance of some Welsh Government Disability Champions having lived experience of being disabled, to better represent the needs of the community.
Speaking after the meeting, Laura Anne Jones said: "Daniel Biddle’s story is both moving and motivating, but his message is clear: there is still so much to do for people with disabilities in Wales, especially regarding employment and job opportunities. We need a fairer system that supports smaller bespoke organisations that are striving to create real equality when people with disabilities are searching for jobs, creating meaningful employment opportunities.
“I agree with, Mr Biddle - who works tirelessly to ensure people have a better experience that he did looking for employment - it is important that the Welsh Government ensures that there are disability advocates that truly understand the challenges that are faced when seeking employment through lived experience. I am committed to bringing these issues to the forefront and ensuring they receive the attention they deserve.”