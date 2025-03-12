The Monmouth MS said he was pleased to meet them and offer his support.
“I was honoured to be invited to attend the Monmouthshire Veterans Support Hub and to speak to the group,” he said.
“It was amazing to hear of the experiences and stories from these veterans, whilst also listening and discussing their concerns, and how I might be able to help.”
Mr Fox continued: “Our veterans deserve all the support available after giving their lives to protecting and serving our country, and I am happy to be able to assist and support them in any way that I can.
“I look forward to attending the group again in the future.”