Staff from the domestic and financial abuse team at Lloyds Banking Group gave Natasha Asghar MS an insight into the remarkable and crucial work they do recently.
The 30-strong team, based in the banking group’s hub in Duffryn in Newport, support victims of domestic and financial abuse to help them regain control of their finances and rebuild their lives.
Natasha, who represents South East Wales in the Welsh Parliament, caught up with the team last week to find out more about their important work.
The service launched in 2019 with a team of five and has grown considerably with thousands of customers supported last year.
Staff are on hand to provide victims and survivors with advice on managing joint accounts, opening new accounts, and dealing with debts such as loans or mortgages.
The scale of domestic and financial abuse across the UK was explained to Natasha with 1-in-4 women and 1-in-6 men being subjected to abuse in their lifetime.
Abuse victims can speak to the dedicated team over the phone from Monday to Friday 8am until 6pm, by visiting a bank branch or by completing an online form which lets the team know when it is safe to call.
Following the visit, Natasha Asghar MS said:
“It was a real eye-opener to visit the domestic and financial abuse team at Lloyds Bank to see exactly what they do when it comes to supporting their customers.
“Economic abuse can lead to the victim staying with their abuser for longer and seriously hamper efforts to rebuild their lives, so it is good to know Lloyds’ dedicated team are on hand to help and provide essential support.
“I would encourage anyone suffering domestic and financial abuse to reach out to the friendly team at Lloyds if possible as they can truly make a difference, as I saw first-hand recently.”
Dr Rebecca Heaton, Lloyds Banking Group’s Director of Sustainability and Wales Ambassador, said:
“Devastatingly, one in four women and one in six men will be victims of domestic abuse in their lifetime. At Lloyds Banking Group we provide dedicated support during times of vulnerability.
“My colleagues in our specialist domestic abuse team, based in South Wales, were pleased to talk to Natasha Asghar MS about the ways we can help.”
Victims can call the team on 0800 0665703 or by visiting www.lloydsbank.com/help-guidance/supportandwellbeing/financial-abuse-support