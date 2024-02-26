SOUTH Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies in a protest at Welsh Conservative Conference to support farmers in Wales.
The protest was attended by farmers from all over Wales and well-known celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones.
• 200 million in economic losses.
• Over 120,000 in livestock losses.
• 5500 job losses.
Commenting, the Monmouth-based Conservative MS said: “I am deeply concerned at the current situation for Welsh farmers in my region. It is time that the Welsh Government sit down and really listen to farmers and our farming unions.
“They need to come back to the sector with something that is realistic, workable and supported by the sector.
“The current SFS proposals are wholly unacceptable.”