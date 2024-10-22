Laura Anne Jones, Senedd Member for South Wales East, has thrown her support behind calls for a direct bus service to The Grange Hospital. After hearing about a distressed resident who started a petition urging the Welsh Government to establish a direct bus route to The Grange, Laura raised the concerns of local people in the Senedd.
Currently, residents in Abergavenny who wish to take a bus to The Grange must first travel to Cwmbran and then catch another bus to reach the hospital. Depending on the time of day, this journey can take up to an hour and a half.
"When the Welsh Labour Government decided to close the A&E Unit at Nevill Hall in Abergavenny and replace it with an A&E Unit 15 miles away, we were assured that reliable transport to The Grange would be provided,"
Laura said. "The reality is that sick patients are being forced to pay for expensive taxis or drive themselves. To make matters worse, patients and visitors attempting to travel by public transport face a lack of bus services and may end up with a 40-minute walk."
Laura has called on Ken Skates MS, the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, to provide the residents of Abergavenny with a direct bus service to The Grange. She warned that ill patients driving themselves pose a "serious risk" to themselves and others on the road. She also highlighted that a direct bus service would be "better for the environment" and provide a safer, more accessible option for those without cars.
"Given how eager this Welsh Labour Government is to impose 20mph speed limits and target motorists, they should show the same level of commitment to providing the residents of Abergavenny with a direct bus service to The Grange," she added.