MS in talks with social media giants
Subscribe newsletter
Social media and opportunities within the technology industry were the hot topics of conversation when Natasha Asghar MS met with representatives from Twitter and YouTube recently.
The Member of the Senedd for South East Wales – who is also the Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology – met with the tech giants at their respective headquarters in London.
It was all part of Natasha’s plan to create more opportunities for young people in Wales and boost innovation across the country.
They talked about staging events in Wales to engage with students and show them what opportunities are available to them in the industry as well as the possibility of creating a tech hub in South Wales.
The UK Government’s imminent Online Safety Bill, tackling online abuse and investment were just a few of the other topics discussed.
Natasha Asghar MS said: “Twitter and YouTube are two of the biggest companies in the world and are used by millions of people every day so it was fantastic to hear about some of the work they are doing and their very exciting future plans.
“It is no secret that one of my biggest aims is to connect young people across the country with high-quality job opportunities and highlight some of the amazing career paths available to them which they wouldn’t otherwise know about.
‘‘I am delighted that Twitter and YouTube are willing to play their part and I look forward to working with both companies going forward on this project. Watch this space.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |