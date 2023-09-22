Natasha Asghar MS went behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s smash hit series Sex Education as cameras were rolling for show’s fourth series recently.
The politician, who represents South East Wales in the Welsh Parliament, was given a tour of the show’s impressive set and managed to catch a glimpse of the show being recorded.
She met with some of the cast and crew of the award-winning comedy drama series at the show’s studios in Newport.
Senior production staff shed some light on just a bit of the work that goes into making the series and gave Natasha a tour of all the different sets used.
The show – starring the likes of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa – has firmly put South East Wales and the country as a whole on the world stage since series one aired.
Locations across the region, including Monmouthshire and the former University of Wales Caerleon Campus, have featured heavily in the show – which has been viewed by millions of people around the world.
Speaking after the visit, Natasha Asghar MS said: “As a huge fan of Sex Education, it was fantastic to be given a sneak-peek of the upcoming series which without a doubt will not disappoint its millions of fans worldwide.
“To have the show filmed in our back yard – and to have many local people employed as a result – is a huge success story for the area and Sex Education has firmly put South East Wales on the map.
“More and more TV shows and films are being shot across the region and I hope we will continue to see that trend grow so we boost Wales’ image as a filming destination of choice and help our creative industries.”
Series 4 of Sex Education was released on Netflix, Thursday, September 21.