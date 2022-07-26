MS for South Wales East Backs Liz Truss for Prime Minister
Laura Anne Jones MS has become the first MS to publicly support Liz Truss in her campaign to become the next Leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister.
Commenting, Laura Anne Jones MS – said:
“The people I represent need help during these tough economic times and I believe that Liz Truss is the person that will ensure more money is put back in their pockets during this time of need.
“We’re lucky to have two great options, but Liz’s economic plan is the right plan for our country right now.
“From meeting with her, I know just how much she values Wales and I value her support for agriculture, our small businesses and everything that makes our nation so great.
“Liz has proven herself a strong defender of Brexit, women’s rights and is a staunch Unionist, so she has my full support to be the next Prime Minister.”
