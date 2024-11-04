Laura Anne Jones, the Senedd Member for South East Wales, has written to local MP Catherine Fookes, calling on her to publicly state whether she supports controversial changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT) that threaten the future of family farms in Monmouthshire and across Wales.
The changes to Agricultural Property Relief under IHT which were set out in the budget, are set to hit local farmers hard, and endanger the future of family-run farms for the next generation. Speaking in the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones outlined her concerns based on her own farming background, voicing the fears shared by many Welsh farmers.
"Coming from a farming background myself, I know firsthand how challenging it is to run a family farm," said Ms Jones.
“These changes to Inheritance Tax aren't just numbers on a page; they’re a direct threat to the livelihoods of local farmers and to the future of family farms here in Wales.”
Under the new IHT rules, any farm with assets exceeding £1 million would face steep tax obligations when passed down to family members—potentially creating bills in the hundreds of thousands.
“For many farmers, who may be taking home very small wages from the business, these changes are devastating” says Ms Jones.
“Farmers want to keep their land in the family, ensuring our food is produced locally, not outsourced to industrial firms or foreign imports. But these changes will make it nearly impossible for them to do so. This isn’t about taxing the wealthy—this hits everyday farming families who make invaluable contributions to Welsh life and rural communities,” she continued.
Ms Jones’ letter to Catherine Fookes MP calls on the MP to stand by commitments she made at the hustings which took place during the general election campaign earlier this year.
“The budget measures will be devastating for rural areas like Monmouthshire.” added the MS. “I’m asking Catherine to confirm whether she supports these changes or whether she will put her constituents first and take a stand against them.
“This isn’t just a budgetary issue,” she concluded. “It’s a question of whether Welsh Labour MPs will defend Welsh traditions, rural communities, and family farming, or become an echo chamber for Westminster’s policies. I urge Catherine to show where she stands and prove that this Senedd remains a stronghold for Welsh interests.”