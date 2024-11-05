“Returns from farming are typically extremely modest. This means that the vast majority of farm owners would be unable to meet an inheritance tax charge, leaving them with little choice but to take on additional borrowings or to sell off part of the farm in order to meet the charge, which may well render the farm unviable as a business. So, whilst a family farm may look like a valuable asset on paper, that doesn’t mean those who work it are wealthy or are able to meet a large tax bill.”