New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 11 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: The Pig & Apple at Upper Meend Farm, Penalt, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: The Garden Restaurant at Chepstow Garden Centre, A48 Chepstow Garden Centre To, Pwllmeyric, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Whirlikidz at Unit 2, School Hill Trading Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Sodexo @ BAE Systems at Royal Ordnance Factory, Glascoed, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Sitar Balti at The Cellar, St Mawr Beaufort Square, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Caldicot Leisure Centre at Mill Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on September 9
• Rated 5: Donnies Coffee Shop at Post Office Cottage, The Square, Magor; rated on September 9
• Rated 5: The Chainbridge Inn at Kemeys Road, Chainbridge, Usk; rated on September 2
• Rated 1: The Glade Tea Rooms Ltd at Old Commission Offices, Wentwood, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on September 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Lion Inn at Trellech, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Funky Duck at 1st Floor, 23 Beaufort Square, Chepstow; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Caldicot Town An F C at Jubilee Way, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Alfred Russel Wallace at 53 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: The Mad Platter at 7-9 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on September 11
• Rated 3: Jolly Colliers Inn at The Jolly Collier Inn, Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny; rated on August 1
• Rated 1: The Whitebrook Restaurant at The Whitebrook, Whitebrook, Monmouth; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Green Chilli at 37 Moor Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on September 25