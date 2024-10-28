Plaid Cymru representatives Peredur Owen Griffiths MS and Delyth Jewell MS have written to local councils to consider creating firework-free zones to reduce the stress that fireworks place on people with post-traumatic stress disorder, on older people and animals.
The MSs have written to the leaders of Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil councils to introduce measures to improve the environment for animals and people that suffer when loud fireworks go off.
Plaid Cymru Deputy Senedd Leader Delyth Jewell MS said: “We support the RSPCA’s call for local authorities to be encouraged to do more, like establishing designated firework-free zones, exploring alternatives like drone displays and quieter fireworks, introducing restrictions on loud fireworks in public spaces, and providing public notices about when council-organised celebrations are expected to take place, so that people can plan and know what to expect.
South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths commented: “We ask councils to join us in demonstrating their support for implementing changes in fireworks regulations so that they can better protect animal welfare by highlighting the need for such action with the new UK Government.”
Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager (Wales) for RSPCA added: “While fireworks are fun for many, our new research has found that more than half of Wales' pet and livestock owners are dreading the upcoming festivities because of their impact on their animals. As such, we are calling for everyone to undertake a considerate approach towards celebrations such as Bonfire Night to make the fireworks season as painless as possible for all.
“There are a number of localised measures that councils can undertake to mitigate the impact of fireworks on the vulnerable people and animals they represent and positively, 14 out of Wales' 22 local authorities have done so already. With eight councils yet to have taken action, we are highly grateful for the support of Delyth Jewell MS and Peredur Owen Griffiths MS in encouraging all of Wales' councils to adopt our recommendations.”
Following questions by Delyth Jewell MS this week in the Senedd the Welsh Government confirmed that it will issue a written statement on the current situation, which would include guidance on best practice at a local authority level.