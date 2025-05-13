Monmouth MS Peter Fox, has written to the Welsh Government to ask if it would be feasible to increase the speed limit on the M48.
Following recent meetings with businesses near Chepstow who are impacted by the forthcoming weight restrictions on the M48 Severn Crossing, a suggestion was made to increase the limit on the M48 that could reduce the impact on hauliers.
Once the restrictions come into effect later this month, HGVs will be required to divert via Magor to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. The current temporary limit on the M48 is in place due to works needed to replace the barriers on the road, but it is not clear when these works are due to begin.
In his letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Mr Fox has put forward the suggestion to reduce the impact on HGVs, and to ask if any change to the limit would be possible.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth said: “We all know the works to the M48 bridge are required, but I think it is reasonable for those impacted to think of ideas to mitigate the potential impact.
“The works on the M48 barrier have not yet begun, but the 50mph speed limit has been in place for well over a year. Even a small increase to the limit could see journey times reduced on the M48.
“Whilst understanding the current limit is in place for safety reasons, I don’t think it is unreasonable to put forward this suggestion to ask if its feasible.
“I will always listen to the concerns of my constituents, and businesses, and I look forward to hearing from the Welsh Government in due course.”