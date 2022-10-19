MS appeals to head teachers
Subscribe newsletter
Peter Fox MS has joined forces with charity The National Council of Women Great Britain in calling on Monmouthshire head teachers to “generate discussion about women’s rights throughout our country’s history and into our future” with pupils.
Mr Fox said:“The National Council of Women Great Britain has a long and successful history of advocating for and raising awareness of women’s rights both here and abroad.
“Wales has much to be proud of with regard to women’s rights in my lifetime; however, I’m sure we can all agree there’s so much more that still needs to be done.”
The website (www.ncwgb.co.uk) features very clearly the objectives of the charity and ways in which women of all ages can get involved.
Chair of the charity Jilly Rogers commented: “There are many areas where women simply don’t have the voice that they need, and we are here to unite those voices and stand up for change. We’re completely non-political. Whilst we have to be in the cut and thrust of politics, we must be able to work with legislators of all parties and none across all nations of the United Kingdom and we believe that we do that extremely effectively.”
“The vision and purpose of the charity as stated on the website is about ‘Empowering all women to achieve a fair, inclusive society, using research and our collective voice to influence decisions and achieve positive change for all, nationally and internationally’.”
NCWGB President Elsie Leadley said: “We seek to encourage the effective participation of women in local, regional, and national affairs, whilst challenging and eradicating discrimination against women and girls. It’s so exciting to work with Peter Fox and to raise awareness of women’s rights and what we can achieve together for all women and girls in the Monmouth constituency.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |