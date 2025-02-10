Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick has expressed concern over proposals that could see fire stations downgraded or cut.
It is feared that Mid and West Wales Fire Services future plans could lead to cuts at smaller fire stations and an increase in response times.
Mr Chadwick said:“I am nervous that the upcoming changes by Mid and West Wales Fire Service could be used as an excuse to mothball fire stations or reduce the services or equipment available at smaller stations like Crickhowell.
“I urge residents to take part in the upcoming consultations. I will continue to press both the service and the Welsh Government who fund them to ensure that vital life-saving provisions are not cut in our communities.”