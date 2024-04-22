Audere Medical Services Ltd, the leading independent service and validation organisation for decontamination equipment in the UK, welcomed David Davies, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Monmouth & The Secretary of State for Wales, to their headquarters in Usk.
The meeting, attended by Audere’s dedicated management team, including Richard Norton, Liz Cleaves and Alvin Webb, aimed to highlight the pivotal role Audere plays in ensuring the efficacy and safety of decontamination processes within the healthcare industry.
Audere Medical Services Ltd takes pride in its commitment to excellence and innovation in the validation and servicing of medical decontamination equipment. During the meeting, the Audere team showcased their state-of-the-art facilities, underscoring their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service and validation for NHS hospitals, private hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, and universities across the UK.
With a team of 22 highly skilled engineers, including specialists like Richard Norton, whose background in the RAF brings invaluable expertise, Audere emphasizes the importance of specialist skills and continuous training. The company recently welcomed two apprentices, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing new talent and creating job opportunities within the industry.
During the meeting, Audere provided an insightful explanation of the decontamination service cycle for medical equipment, highlighting their role in ensuring the proper functioning and validation of equipment used in decontamination processes. This efficiency is crucial as surgical demand continues to rise, consequently placing increasing pressure on Sterile Services Departments’ estate and equipment.
“We were delighted to host David Davies MP and provide insights into our operations,” said Gary Clarke, Managing Director of Audere Medical Services Ltd. “Our meeting underscored the critical role we play in ensuring the safety and efficacy of decontamination equipment across the UK healthcare sector. We remain dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and delivering excellence in all our endeavours.”
Reflecting on the day, David Davies says “There is an exciting meditech cluster emerging in south Wales and Audere Medical Services is another fantastic company based in Monmouthshire. It was a pleasure to visit and gain an insight into how a dedicated and skilled team provides the critical servicing, testing and sterilisation equipment in many health boards and NHS trusts across the UK.”