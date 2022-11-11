MP David Davies writes for the Abergavenny Chronicle

I had originally been planning to attend Monmouth’s Remembrance Sunday parade. But it was suggested that as a cabinet minister, I should be present at either the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London or the National Service of Remembrance for Wales. It was an easy decision to make – there is a clue in my title! I have politely declined the invitation to London and will represent all parts of Wales, including Monmouthshire, at Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff on Remembrance Sunday.