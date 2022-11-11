MP David Davies writes for the Abergavenny Chronicle
Ever since I was elected in 1999, I – like many hundreds of others – have always attended the Usk remembrance parade and service.
Usually held in the afternoon, it was possible to go to an 11am service elsewhere in Monmouthshire first and then to Usk. I don’t know when the tradition of a 2:30pm Armistice parade and 3pm service of commemoration began, but I have been doing it for over 20 years.
Sadly, this year’s parade will not be taking place for reasons which are hard to pin down. I am aware there have been discussions between Gwent Police, Monmouthshire County Council and Usk Town Council – and I certainly do not want to apportion blame. However, it is a sad inditement that we will be unable to properly remember those who gave their lives.
Various people in the town have been working hard alongside the Usk branch of the Royal British Legion to resolve matters and I very much hope all organisations come together to ensure a parade returns in 2023.
I will be happy to facilitate a meeting to discuss the situation with anyone involved and look forward to being back in Usk next year.
The newspapers were kind enough to cover my appointment as Secretary of State for Wales by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
I had originally been planning to attend Monmouth’s Remembrance Sunday parade. But it was suggested that as a cabinet minister, I should be present at either the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London or the National Service of Remembrance for Wales. It was an easy decision to make – there is a clue in my title! I have politely declined the invitation to London and will represent all parts of Wales, including Monmouthshire, at Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff on Remembrance Sunday.
The new role has obviously been very busy and anyone going into government will find themselves showered with large numbers of documents and briefings when they are first appointed, which I am enjoying reading through at the moment.
However, I want to be really clear that I will never forget my obligations as a constituency MP.
I held an advice surgery on Friday in Usk and have various visits, meetings and engagements lined up across Monmouthshire over the coming months. I will continue to work hard on behalf of local residents and my constituency office is here to help.
