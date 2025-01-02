Catherine Fookes MP has congratulated Monmouthshire’s New Year Honours recipients, celebrating their incredible contributions to their communities.
Catherine said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see so many brilliant Monmouthshire residents recognised in this year’s Honours List. Their service has made a real difference, not only to Monmouthshire, but across the UK too.
Those recognied in the Honours list published this week include:
- Amy-Claire Elisabeth Mason (CB) – Chief Executive Officer and Director General, HM Prison and Probation Service, for Public Service. (Monmouth, Gwent)
- Robert Michael Denman VR (OBE) – Governor, HM Prison Usk and Prescoed, for Public Service. (Usk, Gwent)
- Jonathan Charlesworth (OBE) – Co-Founder and Executive Director, Educational Action Challenging Homophobia, for services to Education, Health, Criminal Justice, and HM Government. (Abergavenny, Gwent)
- Dr Rowena Christmas (OBE) – Chair RCGP Wales and GP Principal, for services to General Practice. (Monmouth, Gwent)
- Roger Kenneth Evans (OBE) – Chair, Friends of Friendless Churches, for services to Ecclesiastical Heritage in England and Wales. (Monmouth, Gwent)
- Carole Evelynne Hopkins (BEM) – For services to the community in Magor, Monmouthshire. (Caldicot, Gwent)
Catherine added: “These honours are a reminder of the talent and community spirit we have here in Monmouthshire. Congratulations to all who have been recognised, I want to thank each and every one of you for the positive impact you’ve made and continue to make to other people’s lives.”