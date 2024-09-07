“The decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payments will be incredibly detrimental to pensioners in Monmouthshire and across Wales. According to the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, almost 20 per cent of older people live in relative income poverty, which equates to 150,000 people. I have listened intently to the arguments for implementing such a drastic cut and I must say I am far from convinced. I was especially disappointed by comments from the Leader of the Commons who seemed to imply that not axing this incredibly important lifeline would result in “a run on the pound, interest rates going up and crashing the economy.