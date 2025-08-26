The charity Crimestoppers is calling on communities across Wales to tackle drink and drug driving, as new UK-wide figures highlight the scale of the problem.
During a recent national enforcement campaign, more than 8,200 drivers across the UK were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Of these, around 40 per cent – over 3,260 drivers – were caught drug driving.
While these figures cover the whole UK, police forces in Wales report that drug driving is an increasing threat to road safety locally. Data from the Department for Transport shows that although alcohol impairment remains the leading cause of collisions, the gap between alcohol- and drug-related crashes is closing, with fatal collisions involving drugs detected rising by more than 70 per cent.
Drug and drink driving destroys lives - not just those of the drivers, but passengers, pedestrians and families left behind. Even small amounts of illegal or certain prescription drugs can slow reaction times, impair judgement, and make driving deadly.
Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers’ National Manager for Wales said: “No journey is worth the risk of lives lost to drug driving. We know that some people regularly get behind the wheel under the influence, putting everyone on the road in danger.
“If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, we urge you to tell us what you know. We don’t ask for your name, and we can’t trace your call or online form. You will be helping save lives - perhaps in your own community.”
If you know someone who drives while under the influence of drugs (or alcohol), contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the secure online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
The charity never asks your name or records your personal details, and you will never have to give a statement or go to court.
