Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is urging motorists to take extra care, with winter weather continuing to bite
Road journeys are more difficult and treacherous when there is ice on roads or a fall of snow. GEM is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and be ready to postpone journeys if necessary. This avoids the risk of getting stuck or breaking down, and helps reduce pressure on emergency services and breakdown providers who are likely to be at full stretch in winter weather, says GEM.
For anyone who does have to travel, GEM offers some simple safety tips:
- Ensure your car is properly equipped for the likely conditions. In particular, ensure the battery is in the best possible shape.
- Listen for weather updates and plan your travel accordingly.
- Ensure your windscreen and all other windows are completely clear of snow and ice before you set out. Give your lights and number plate a good wipe, too.
- Prepare a set of essential items to take with you, including shovel, fully charged mobile phone, torch, ice scraper, food, water, jump leads, first aid kit, warm clothes and a supply of sand or gravel to assist with grip if your wheels are spinning.
- In winter conditions, keep your speeds down, leave plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front, and be ready for sudden, rapid deteriorations in conditions.
- Keep a safe distance behind gritter trucks and snowploughs. Only pass when it's safe to do so.
- Let someone know where you are going and when to expect you home.
- Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged before you set off, just in case you need to call for help. Take your charger with you to ensure you don’t run out of charge.
- Remember that driving in conditions like this is hard work. You are likely to become tired much more quickly than in less challenging conditions. So ensure you build in breaks on your journeys.
GEM head of road safety James Luckhurst says: “It makes sense to postpone a journey if possible. Agree to reschedule a meeting or a visit if it’s not vital. In that way, you’re avoiding a lot of potential trouble for yourself, and ensuring you won’t be putting additional strain on emergency and recovery crews.
“Ensuring that you and your car are properly prepared for winter can make a big difference towards keeping you safe on the roads.”