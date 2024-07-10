Volvo Car UK is adding a stylish monochrome look to its model range this summer with the introduction of Black Edition versions of its fully electric EC40 crossover and EX40 SUV, and petrol XC40 SUV. The new season also heralds the return of the V60 and V90 estate cars to the line-up to meet renewed customer demand.
The new Black Editions The Black Edition models stand out with all-black exterior styling, including Onyx Black paintwork, black high-gloss front grille, Volvo emblem and tailgate badging, plus 20-inch five-spoke high-gloss black alloy wheels. The package is available with two equipment grades, Plus and Ultra, with on-the-road prices from £40,720.
The Plus specification includes features such as a heated steering wheel and outer rear seats, front parking sensors, a powered driver’s seat with memory settings, an advanced air-purification system and Connect suede textile/microtech upholstery. The fully electric EC40 and EX40 also have an energy-efficient heat pump for the climate control system that helps maximise driving range.
At the top of the range, the Ultra versions add a 360-degree surround-view parking camera system and active bending pixel LED headlights with adaptive shadow technology. A powered passenger seat and power-folding rear headrests are also provided, together with a tilt and slide panoramic sunroof (EX40 and XC40 models). The audio system is a 600W, 12-speaker Harman Kardon set-up with Dolby Pro Logic II surround sound.
Back by popular demand: the Volvo V60 and V90 estates A rise in customer demand has prompted a welcome return for the V60 and V90 estate cars to Volvo’s UK range. The models were removed from the portfolio in the summer last year, in line with changes in customer preferences, but renewed interest in the bodystyle – a key element of Volvo Cars’ heritage – has brought them back into the line-up.
The mid-size V60 is available in Plus and Ultra specifications with either the T6 or T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains, which combine a 145hp electric motor with a 253hp or 310hp petrol engine respectively, or the 197hp B4 mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. The larger V90 offers the same trim choices, exclusively with plug-in hybrid power – the T6 for the Plus version and the T8 for the Ultra.
On-the road prices are from £43,370 for the V60 and £62,280 for the V90. All V60 and V90 plug-in hybrid variants enjoy a competitive benefit-in-kind tax rating of 8% for business/company car users.