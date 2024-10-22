Road safety expert, TTC Group is urging motorists to be extra vigilant as they get used to the darker nights . According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) there is a surge in the number of vulnerable road users killed or seriously injured as daylight hours shorten. To help motorists stay safe TTC calls upon them to use ‘defensive driving’ techniques, which can be adopted through the winter months.
TTC says that those most at risk are fearful of driving in low light, including older motorists and young drivers with low mileage under their belt. Knowing the dangers of night driving and what to do to mitigate those risks is essential.
Andy Wheeler, Training Manager for TTC Group said, “As the days get shorter it’s worth reminding ourselves of the simple techniques which can make a difference to staying safe while night driving. A higher number of traffic-related fatalities occur at night with fatigue being a significant factor in most cases. Reduced visibility and inappropriate driving add to that risk, that is why we advise all drivers and riders to embrace defensive driving techniques.”
Defensive driving tips
Speed: It is safer to reduce your speed when driving in the dark, especially in unlit areas. This will buy time to observe vulnerable road users and stop accordingly.
Distance: It is harder to spot hazards at night so get into the habit of increasing the two-second time gap from the vehicle in front. Following too close reduces visibility and time and distance to stop. Headlights could also distract or intimidate the driver in front.
Slow down: Take extra time to read the road for signs of other road users by travelling slower than normal. This also allows time for the eyes to adjust when travelling from well-lit to dark roads.
Lights: Ensure external lights are clean, in good working order and interior lighting is turned off. Be careful not to dazzle or cause discomfort to other road users by always using dipped headlights in urban areas or when approaching oncoming vehicles. Use full beam on all other roads, particularly unlit rural lanes, when the opportunity arises and you won’t dazzle other road users.
Eyes: Routinely have your sight examined. To avoid being dazzled by oncoming headlights, drivers can keep attention on the left-hand kerb. The rear-view mirror should be adjusted to reflect light away from the eyes and above all, let your eyes adjust to different lighting levels
Tiredness: Falling asleep when driving overnight accounts for 40 per cent of collisions in the UK. Prevent drowsy driving by ensuring business drivers take regular breaks every two hours.
Visibility: A dirty windscreen will increase glare from other vehicles at night and are also prone to steam up. Keep windscreens, windows and mirrors clean with a microfibre cloth, both inside and out
Stay alert: Remember other drivers may not be as cautious. Drivers should slow down more than usual at junctions and check side and rear-view mirrors regularly.