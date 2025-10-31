The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Monmouthshire constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Monmouthshire were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,263 out of 2,930,106 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,416 out of 1,004,558 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 680 out of 489,875 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 524 out of 209,306 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 417 out of 258,077 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 308 out of 190,288 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 130 out of 79,902 total signatures
• Introduce Statutory Menstrual Leave for People with Endometriosis & Adenomyosis — 128 out of 71,718 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 122 out of 69,924 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 110 out of 45,781 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.