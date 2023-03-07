Monmouthshire’s Community Hubs – in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Gilwern, Monmouth and Usk - have set an appeal, to find out what residents think about their local library service.
Users of the library service who are over the age of 16 are being asked to get involved by completing a short survey, which will be available online from 13th March here. The survey can also be completed in any of the six Community Hubs across Monmouthshire until 25th March 2023 when the survey closes.
Libraries play a key role in promoting the pleasure of reading, in providing information, promoting knowledge and developing skills for people of all ages and all walks of life. Each library in Monmouthshire offers a wide range of wonderful and exciting fiction for all ages, as well as a comprehensive collection of non-fiction books.
Library membership in Monmouthshire is free and includes other free services and free activities, such as computer access, as well as eBooks and eAudiobooks via the Hubs’ Borrowbox service. Monmouthshire is also now ‘fine free’ – there are no charges for books that are overdue.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Engagement, Cllr. Angela Sandles, said: “We hope as many people as possible will take a few minutes of their time to complete the survey and help to shape developments and offer guidance for the future. Libraries remain a very important part of our Hubs and we want to ensure they meet the needs of Monmouthshire’s residents.”
The survey will run from Monday 13th March until Saturday 25th March 2023.