Monmouthshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire takeaway handed new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 13th July 2022 8:38 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 58 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.