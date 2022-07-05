Monmouthshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire takeaway handed new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Tuesday 5th July 2022 10:13 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Codfather, a takeaway at 21 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on May 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 58 takeaways with ratings, 31 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.