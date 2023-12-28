MONMOUTHSHIRE Show has launched an appeal for volunteers to help at this year’s August 18 show.
Last year saw the return of the one-day event, albeit in its ‘lite’ form, with a minimal committee and equally small budget after Covid saw it cancelled from 2020 to 2022.
Launching the appeal on the show’s social media ahead of a public meeting at monmouth’s Riverside Hotel next Wednesday evening (January 10), a spokesperson said: “On the whole, last year’s show was a successful day and planning is underway for 18th August 2024 ... and this is where you come in!
“The Society is facing various challenges in 2024 and to meet these, we need willing volunteers.
“We are always looking for people that can act as general stewards on show day for a few hours, but we also need the following:
“1. Horse Section: We want to look into re-introducing a small Horse Section but have no one available to organise it at the moment.
“2. We really need assistance with social media - it’s not our forte!
“3. The Home & Garden section needs stewards and we would love to improve our vegetable and produce classes if anyone has the relevant know how.
“4. Our Secretary is about to undergo hospital treatment so we really need some admin support for her.
“If you have anything upwards from a few hours to spare and are willing to help in any capacity, please drop in to The Riverside Hotel in Monmouth on the 10th January between 7pm and 9pm.
“Please share this post. We hope to see you on the 10th January and in the meantime ... Happy New Year.”