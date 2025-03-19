The Council confirmed it had more than 300 potholes in need of repair at the beginning of the year
Monmouthshire County Council has seen a staggering rise in the number of compensation claims lodged against it for damage caused by potholes in the last three years.
As Britain’s ‘pothole crisis’ hits record levels, an investigation by Accident Claims Advice has revealed claims against the Council for pothole damage have risen by a staggering 179 per cent since 2022.
In the last three years, the local authority says it has paid out more than £24.6K in compensation settling pothole damage claims.
It comes as the number of roads being left unrepaired by UK councils has now hit record levels.
Up to 82 per cent of the miles of local roads flagged as in need of maintenance were ignored by councils last year - the highest proportion since records began in 2009, according to the latest Department for Transport (DfT) data.
Monmouthshire Council confirmed it had 328 potholes in need of repair at the beginning of the year (January 2025).
New data obtained by Accident Claims Advice (ACA) via Freedom of Information requests has found that the local authority has had 215 legal claims lodged against it regarding potholes in the last three years with the figure increasing from 33 claims in 2021/22 to 92 last year.
In 2023, the Council paid out a record £18,748 settling 25 pothole damage claims.
ACA’s Public Liability specialist, Beverly Faulkner said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths. A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.
“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained. and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”
Across Britain, pothole-plagued minor roads have fallen to their lowest level on record.
Steve Gooding, the director of the RAC Foundation, said: “The number of cars is increasing, traffic volume is increasing, the number of potholes is increasing, the only thing not increasing seems to be the amount of money being spent on maintaining our local roads, which everyone in the country relies on whether they drive or not.
The UK Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6bn, representing a £500m uplift compared with the previous 12 months.
More than £300m was specifically allocated for local authorities in the South West.
Prime Minister, Kier Starmer said in December: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.
“That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again - with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”
Accident Claims Advice offers help, support and advice for anyone who has suffered injuries or damages to properties caused by potholes.
