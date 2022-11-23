Monmouthshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty  
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 9:58 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Salt & Pepper Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Monmouthshire's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

