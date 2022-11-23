Monmouthshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 9:58 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Salt & Pepper Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.