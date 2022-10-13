Monmouthshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook
Thursday 13th October 2022 9:04 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Dil Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dil Indian Cuisine, 6a Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 130 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.