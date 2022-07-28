Monmouthshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack  
Thursday 28th July 2022
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Mezze Me, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Monmouthshire's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

