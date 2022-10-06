Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook
Thursday 6th October 2022 9:36 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Tea Room, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Caldicot Castle, Church Road, Caldicot, Cil-Y-Coed was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 197 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.