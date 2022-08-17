Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 17th August 2022 8:22 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Canton Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 62 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 134 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.