Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 6th July 2022 9:29 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Parlour, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1b The Cardiff Arms, 69 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on May 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (65%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.