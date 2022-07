Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Abergavenny Chronicle. Read our privacy notice

A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Glade Tea Rooms Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Old Commission Offices, Wentwood, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on May 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.