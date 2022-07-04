Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Monday 4th July 2022 8:59 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Glade Tea Rooms Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Old Commission Offices, Wentwood, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on May 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.