AT THE Abergavenny Food Festival, students from four Monmouthshire primary schools showcased their culinary talents, impressing judges and audiences with their innovative chickpea korma.
The event, was presented by Kate Humble and judged by Masterchef winner James Nathan on Sunday, September 22.
Pupils from Osbaston, Kymin View, Raglan, and Undy collaborated with Size of Wales in partnership with Monmouthshire Council (MCC), the Co-op Foundation, and the 'Cookalong Clwb' to create a deforestation-free recipe.
Their efforts demonstrated the creative potential of vegetables, emphasised the importance of sustainable meal choices, but most importantly that meals of all kinds can be enjoyed.
Following the event, MCC announced its decision to introduce the chickpea curry into school menus across the county.
This initiative marks a significant step towards the council's goal of becoming deforestation-free champions and sets a new standard for sustainable school meal practices within the region.The chickpea korma will sit on the school menu alongside traditional options using British meat.
MCC's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, expressed her enthusiasm: "Some of the youngest residents in our community are now showing us how we, as a county, can change towards more sustainable sourced food. The commitment to include this on our school menus shows our dedication to become deforestation-free champions."
"The introduction of the very tasty chickpea curry to school menus reflects Monmouthshire's dedication to promoting sustainable, locally sourced food to support the wellbeing of our learners."
Nichola James, Deforestation Free Communities Campaign Officer at Size of Wales, said: “We’re thrilled that Monmouthshire County Council has committed to including this dish on school menus. It’s a fantastic way to embed environmental sustainability into everyday life and shows how the younger generation can inspire real change.”
The pupils audited their school menu and found that the chicken korma dish was at risk of deforestation because the chicken was fed on soy causing devastation of tropical forests in places such as Brazil. The chickpea korma not only promotes healthier eating in schools but also supports the mission to reduce tropical deforestation, one meal at a time.