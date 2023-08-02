OCEAN rowers Elaine Theaker from Abergavenny and Huw Carden from Dingestow reached Hawaii tonight after 51 days rowing in their five-man boat across the Pacific, arriving in Hanalei Bay, Kaua'i, at 9.55pm our time.
The duo have both set records, Monmouth Rowing Club member Elaine becoming the oldest woman to row both Atlantic and Pacific oceans after celebrating her 60th birthday in the second week of the row , and retired RAF serviceman Huw at 63 becoming the oldest man to make there crossing from California to Hawaii.
You can watch their celebrations here: