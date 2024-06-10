NFU Cymru members in Monmouthshire will have the opportunity to quiz their parliamentary candidates at an upcoming county General Election hustings.
At the event, held at Monmouthshire Livestock Centre, Raglan on Tuesday , June 25 at 7pm, members will get the chance to hear from Monmouthshire General Election candidates about their policies surrounding agriculture.
Monmouthshire NFU Cymru County Chairman, Emma Robinson, said: “I look forward to welcoming our political party candidates for the area along to our hustings. With the ever-changing political climate, it will be great to hear from them about how they plan to represent the people of Monmouthshire should they get elected in July. The meeting is open to all NFU Cymru members so please come along and hear what they have to say.”